What does a boil water notice mean, entail?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County following a water main break at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

The water main break has also caused the City of Tampa to issue a ban on irrigation watering.

But what exactly does a boil water notice mean or entail for residents?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when local health authorities issue a boil water advisory, residents should use bottled water or boil tap water because the community’s water could be or is contaminated with bacteria or viruses that can make you sick.

Residents should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

How long will it last?

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said a boil water notice typically lasts 24 to 48 hours, but it can be longer and may last several days.

Handwashing

If you need to wash your hands, tap water and soap can be used in many situations. Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well.

The CDC says if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

It is recommended by the FDOH Hillsborough County that if you have a large open wound or if you are immunocompromised, apply a waterproof bandage to the wound or take a sponge bath.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water notice.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach* to clean washable toys and surfaces.

*Add eight drops (about 1/8 teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8.

Pets

Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.

Plants

You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest details on the City of Tampa boil water notice.