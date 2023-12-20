TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some residents in the Tampa area may have been woken up by a loud boom overnight.

The Florida Department of Transportation demolished the former Double Tree Hotel on West Cypress Street in Tampa around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

FDOT said it used a technique referred to as an implosion to knock down the building. Officials said they warned nearby residents about the implosion, saying that it would sound like a loud thunderstorm for a few seconds.

Traffic was shut down on Interstate 275 before the implosion.

The former hotel was demolished so FDOT could use the property as a staging area for the Westshore Interchange construction project, which will start late next year. Officials plan to fully reconstruct the interchange with a modern design by adding general use and express lanes.

FDOT said the improvements also include: