TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NTSB released a preliminary report regarding the March 30 emergency landing of a Cessna 525B at Tampa International Airport.

The report says the plane originated in Arkansas and was flying to Ft. Myers.

The report states: “The pilot reported that while in a cruise descent at an altitude of about 30,000 ft, and about 1815, he felt two “big jolts.” He felt the airplane yaw, looked at the engine instruments, and noted no anomalies. After that, he looked out the left side window and noted that the left winglet had separated from the wing. He looked out the right side window and saw the right winglet. He elected to disconnect the autopilot, reduce engine power, and declare an

emergency. The pilot performed an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport (TPA),

Tampa, Florida, without issue.”

You can read the full preliminary report by clicking the link.