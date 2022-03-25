Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Tampa, the annual mean wage is $51,770 or 8.1% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,690.

Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $29,150

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#49. Preschool teachers, except special education

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,920

– #83 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#48. Dietetic technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,770

– #30 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#46 (tie). Helpers–production workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,710

– #66 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#46 (tie). Helpers–carpenters

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,710

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– Employment: 30,900

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

– Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#45. Telemarketers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,690

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#44. Passenger attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,650

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

— Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#43. Concierges

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,570

– #20 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,310

– Employment: 36,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

– Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

#42. Print binding and finishing workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,540

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,430

– Employment: 42,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($21,690)

— Wichita, KS ($24,570)

— Rockford, IL ($26,090)

– Job description: Bind books and other publications or finish printed products by hand or machine. May set up binding and finishing machines.

#41. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,450

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,520

– Employment: 9,500

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Waco, TX ($22,580)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($25,250)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($25,490)

– Job description: Help painters, paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#40. Crossing guards and flaggers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,400

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#39. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– Employment: 59,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

– Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#38. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,330

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– Employment: 91,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

– Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

#37. Stockers and order fillers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,280

– #125 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#36. Carpet installers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,120

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,150

– Employment: 23,020

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($22,170)

— Racine, WI ($26,400)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($26,620)

– Job description: Lay and install carpet from rolls or blocks on floors. Install padding and trim flooring materials.

#35. Bakers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $28,100

– #109 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#34. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $27,260

– #132 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#33. Funeral attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $27,140

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#32. Library assistants, clerical

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $27,110

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#31. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $27,100

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#30. Cooks, restaurant

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $27,040

– #172 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#29. Sewing machine operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $26,880

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#28. Floral designers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $26,850

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#27. Cooks, short order

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $26,840

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#26. Baggage porters and bellhops

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $26,150

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#25. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #110 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#24. Food preparation workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,770

– #209 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#23. Gambling dealers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,660

– #17 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

#22. Childcare workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #232 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#21. Animal caretakers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– #151 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#20. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,470

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#19. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $25,310

– #222 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,490

– #146 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#17. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,380

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– Employment: 26,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($20,140)

— Florence, SC ($23,290)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

– Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

#16. Packers and packagers, hand

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,320

– #69 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#15. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #44 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#14. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,270

– #76 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#13. Manicurists and pedicurists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $24,070

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#12. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,910

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 14,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

— Carson City, NV ($22,520)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

– Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

#11. Cashiers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,840

– #177 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,730

– #239 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#9. Parking attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,480

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#8. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,360

– #87 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#7. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,330

– #116 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#6. Amusement and recreation attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $23,080

– #164 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#5. Dishwashers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $22,490

– #162 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#4. Fast food and counter workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $22,480

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 29,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $22,110

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#2. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $22,010

– #47 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#1. Cooks, fast food

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $21,690

– #120 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.