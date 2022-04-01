WFLA is celebrating some of the most remarkable women in Tampa Bay during National Women's History Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March is National Women’s History Month and WFLA is celebrating some of the most remarkable women in the Tampa Bay region as part of our parent company Nexstar Media Inc.’s Remarkable Women initiative.

A panel of judges selected four finalists from nearly 200 essays written by people who know and admire them. And out of those four finalists, the judges selected one winner.

Judy Cornett has been named WFLA’s 2022 Remarkable Woman.

Cornett is the founder of Safety Zone Advocacy. The nonprofit is dedicated to the education, prevention and intervention of sex crimes against children. For the last 20 years, she and her volunteers have held hundreds of safety rallies in communities across Tampa Bay to empower parents and children by giving them the necessary tools to help stop bullying, abuse, assaults and abductions.

Her dedication to the cause is fueled by personal tragedy. Cornett’s son was kidnapped in the early 90s. He survived but his life and Cornett’s were never the same.

Since then, she has worked tirelessly to advocate for the most vulnerable. That’s what makes Cornett a Remarkable Woman.

Cornett is now in the running to become Nexstar’s Woman of the Year. The winner will be announced on April 9, 2022, during an hour-long special airing at 9 a.m. on News Nation.