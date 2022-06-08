TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gayle Sierens, longtime News Channel 8 anchor and sportscaster was inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay’s Hall of Fame Wednesday evening along with 5 other honorees.

“At the end of the day, it was all about the fun people you’re surrounded by in a newsroom,” Sierens said as she reflected on her history making career.

Sierens anchored WFLA newscasts from 1985 until her retirement in 2015. She joined News Channel 8 years earlier as a sportscaster. In 1987, Sierens became the first woman to call play-by-play in an NFL game for NBC Sports.

“There’s so many more women in this field now than there was back in my day when I did this,” she said. “And these aren’t just women who are just sitting in the corner. These are women who are on sidelines, women who are telling great stories. I am so jacked about all the women I see on TV these days doing sports.”

The legendary television personality was one of 6 inductees at Wednesday’s ceremony, including former Tampa Bay Bucs’ quarterback Brad Johnson, defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, and former Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Daren Puppa.

Despite her long, legendary career as a news anchor, Sierens said her first love is sports.

“In the way my career went, first as a sportscaster and then as a newscaster, I think it was a blessing I had both kinds of careers,” she said.