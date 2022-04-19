TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A two-vehicle wreck involving a Hillsborough County deputy’s vehicle has partially closed Hillsborough Avenue at the Veterans Expressway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s vehicle flipped over and trapped the deputy. However, he was later pulled from the wreckage by another deputy.

The sheriff’s office said there were no reported injuries at this time.

All westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are closed as of this report. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.