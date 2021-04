TAMPA (WFLA) – A motorcycle crash has closed part of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Tampa police say the westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway, just west of Rocky Point have been closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, just west of Rocky Point.

West bound lanes are closed.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

