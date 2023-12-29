TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed Friday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The crashed happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the Tampa side of the causeway, police said.

A man has minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Traffic is being diverted to a nearby access road, but drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

