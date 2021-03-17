West Tampa to ‘transform’ as developer is selected for multi-use project

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s no question Tampa is growing, and now there are plans to revitalize the West Tampa community.

City leaders announced Wednesday that they picked Related Urban Development Group in partnership with the Tampa Housing Authority to transform the Rome Yard site on North Rome Avenue.

The Rome Yard development project is one city leaders call necessary. It will bring more than 600 mixed-income homes to West Tampa, as well as business opportunities west of the Hillsborough River.

It will also drive opportunities for place-making, retail services and community investment that complements the surrounding community, while accounting for transportation and sustainability goals.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city has done a couple of ventures that haven’t taken hold. Now this proposed project will incorporate everything the neighborhood needs.

“It’s just an opportunity for the entire community, specifically West Tampa, to lift this neighborhood up,” Castor said.

Related Urban Development Group, set aside a minimum of 40% of the project budget estimated at $75 million for minority and woman owned local businesses.

City Councilman Orlando Gudes says city leaders have heard the cries from people in the community.

“They want the things other areas have, that they have never experienced, that’s why I’m glad the Mayor and council understands diversity and inclusion are needed in our city,” Gudes said. “Bringing a project of this magnitude people are going to feel better and do better.”

Castor said in a news conference Wednesday that $4.5 billion in development was permitted in Tampa last year. That figure was $1.4 billion dollars more than the 2019 fiscal year. The Mayor promised to provide a minimum of 10,000 affordable housing units by 2027.

Joseph Robinson has lived in West Tampa almost 60 years. He’s seen many changes in his community, but nothing like this.

“We need this, this community has been begging for this, they’ve been waiting for this for decades,” Robinson said. “This Black, Hispanic, Latino community has been waiting a long time.”

Robinson is the Chair of the West Tampa CRA Community Advisory Committee. He believes this project will turn his community around.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Robinson said. “We feel with this we can solve problems that we have so once and for all.”

A city communications spokeswoman told 8 On Your Side the next step is to finalize the agreement between Related Urban Development Group and the city and receiving city council approval.

You can learn more about the proposed project here.