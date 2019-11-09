West Tampa Halloween murders remain a mystery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a week after a West Tampa couple was gunned down in their own front yard on Halloween, their murders remain a mystery.

Tampa Police said Friday there were still no updates in the investigation into Stanley Peck and Tia Pittman’s deaths.

On Halloween morning around 7 a.m. police say someone shot the couple in front of their home in the 1700 block of W. Walnut Street. Tia died at the hospital. Stanley died at the scene.

A week later, candles burn for the couple in front of their former home. As the case grows colder, so do frustrations for their family.

“Don’t nobody know nothing, ain’t nobody seen anything,” said Peck’s niece Genitta Jackson. “There’s no answers for it.”

Those unanswered questions of “who” and “why” torment Peck’s sister Djala Peck, who described her brother as a good man.

“Whoever did this, it don’t make no sense to do them like that,” Peck said. “They didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Peck said her brother and Pittman had just moved back to Tampa, after the Pecks lost their dad to cancer.

The couple leaves behind two kids, including a daughter born days before their death.

An obituary for Stanley Peck shows a visitation planned for Saturday, Nov. 9th.

LATEST POSTS