HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 45-year-old Wesley Chapel woman died in a single-car crash on I-275 on Monday, troopers said.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes at milepost 54.

Troopers said the woman was in a 2003 Honda Accord and heading northbound when she started swerving across lanes.

The car left the roadway and hit a utility pole, then it caught fire.

The unidentified woman died at the scene.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: