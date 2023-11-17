TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) — Smiles and tears of joy filled the Hillsborough County Courthouse today for National Adoption Day as 47 foster children were adopted.

“The final judgments of adoption for all the children are complete and signed,” Hon. Daryl Manning said. “They are officially yours, congratulations!”

A day of joy and celebration for the 47 newly adopted kids.

“This is a culmination of a long, long, long road for many of these families who have persevered, and who have waited for these children to become their forever children and these children for these families to become their forever families,” Hon. Katherine Essrig said.

Essrig said this is the best day in the courthouse and it’s true for the Perry-Miller family.

“Pikachu is my favorite Pokémon and he can shoot lightning from his tail,” 7-year-old Seth said.

Seth excels in school, dreams of becoming a scientist and now he’s found his forever home with Alana Perry-Miller and her husband.

“I always knew I wanted to be a foster mom,” Perry-Miller said. “I am a nurse by profession, but I always wanted to be a foster mom.”

The Perry-Millers had been fostering Seth for the past two and a half years. Seth is the fourth child the Perry-Millers have adopted.

“You hear the stories and it melts your heart and you want to help all the kids, but for us you pray about it and ask God to send us that child and we’re glad to be able to have one of the 47 today,” Perry-Miller said.

Seth’s biological siblings were also adopted today by two other families.

“These families have worked together, have come together to ensure that these children stay together and that’s what we see we see people make effort beyond what you can imagine out of love out of care knowing that these her children deserve the very best in life and they will do anything and everything they can to make that happen,” Essrig said.

As for Perry-Miller, she always knew she wanted a big family, coming from one herself.

“My family is a part of this as well, I tell people that I have the license but the whole family fosters,” Perry-Miller said.

Many other children in the Tampa Bay community are looking for their forever homes. If you are looking to become a foster parent, here is information from the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County.