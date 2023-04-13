TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A well-known Tampa lawyer was charged after he fired shots in his home during an argument with a woman, police said.
Tampa police said James Wilkes, 72, called officers to his home Monday after he fired a gunshot into a wall.
Police said a woman was at the home at the time of the incident.
Wilkes claimed the woman hit him. Officers did not take the woman into custody after noticing a mark on her face.
Wilkes was arrested and charged with battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was released on bond on Thursday evening.