TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A well-known Tampa lawyer was charged after he fired shots in his home during an argument with a woman, police said.

Tampa police said James Wilkes, 72, called officers to his home Monday after he fired a gunshot into a wall.

Police said a woman was at the home at the time of the incident.

Wilkes claimed the woman hit him. Officers did not take the woman into custody after noticing a mark on her face.

Wilkes was arrested and charged with battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was released on bond on Thursday evening.