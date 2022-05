TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police made a new discovery while investigating the deaths of two men at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Tampa police announced Friday that two men appeared to have died in a murder-suicide at the Mobley Park Apartments.

Police discovered their bodies while conducting a welfare check at around 5:00 p.m.

Officers said the two men, a 22-year-old and a 53-year-old, were known to each other.

The investigation is still underway.