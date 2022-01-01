Welcome Baby Alec! Tampa General delivers its first baby of 2022

TAMPA (WFLA) — New years mean new beginnings, and a family had a special beginning Saturday after delivering Tampa General’s first baby of 2022.

Little Alec Zaim Cardona was born at 4:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day, coming in at six pounds, 13 ounches and 20 inches long.

He is the fifth child to parents Kevin Cardona and Jessica Rodriguez of Palmetto, who have three girls and another boy already.

After getting delivered, little Alec got a special towel marking him as Tampa General’s first baby of 2022.