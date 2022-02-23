‘We will never forget’: 2 sets of Tampa twins born on ‘twosday,’ 2-22-22

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The stars aligned Tuesday for two families at Tampa General Hospital, who each gave birth to two children.

The special day gained notoriety across the country for its distinctive appearance when written 2-22-22. The date is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also fell on a Tuesday, which was referred to as “Twosday.”

What made the date even more special was the birth of twins from the Ganez and the Lopez-Torres families.

In a tweet, Tampa General Hospital said, “This once-in-a-lifetime miracle won’t be possible for another 200 years, but we’ll be here waiting when it does!”

In Miami, one family took it a step further when their baby boy was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2-22-22. In a Facebook post, Mercy Hospital said the boy’s due date was Monday, Feb. 21.

“We are extremely happy. He’s such a special boy, born on a special day, at a special time,” said new mom Gardenia Melo. “We will never forget this moment.”