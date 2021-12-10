‘We were hiding’: Gunman fired 70+ shots at Hillsborough deputies

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – At a car wash on State Road 60 in Brandon on Thursday, customers started to complain when a man started aggressively approaching them and making strange and unreasonable statements.

Nelson Berenguer was working at the car wash when the man approached him.

“He started yelling, Jesus Christ, thank you Jesus and whatever, and that’s when I got a little nervous,” Berenguer said.

Another employee confronted the man and told him to leave. The customer, now identified as Daniel Lighty, 35, became angry.

Witnesses say Lighty threatened to kill them and then got out a gun and started shooting.

“We were actually hiding in the office, locked the door,” said Berenguer.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and immediately came under fire. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released body camera video from the first three deputies on scene.

The video shows the terrifying moments the deputies sought cover and returned fire. The sheriff says Lighty fired a total of 72 rounds from two guns.

“We were actually hiding in the office, locked the door,” said Chronister.

Sheriff Chronister says Lighty called 911 himself and complained about the mental health care he had received at a local hospital.

A trained hostage negotiator was able to talk Lighty into throwing down his weapons and surrendering.

Lighty was taken into custody without injuries. The deputies were also not injured.

Lighty is now being held on a $600,000 bond and faces multiple counts of the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.