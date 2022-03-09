‘We want to accommodate’: School for children with cancer opens in Tampa Bay

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is home to a first-of-its-kind school designed to serve children battling cancer.

“My favorite subject is math,” 5-year-old Laurel Harrington told News Channel 8.

Two years ago, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Even though they are very good at treating it, especially in children now,” her father Joshua Harrington said, “the course of treatment is long and difficult.”

Harrington’s little girl was one of the first students to enroll at the 1Voice Academy in Brandon.

“It’s a really important resource both for education and for being with other kids,” Harrington said, “that social aspect is huge for kids who otherwise would be isolated.”

The school is located at the Rotary’s Camp Florida, which offers a fun experience for children with disabilities.

“We want to accommodate without them feeling accommodated,” 1Voice Foundation Founder Marry-Ann Massolio said. Her non-profit provides emotional, financial, and research resources for children with cancer in the Tampa Bay area.

Massolio said the goal of the school is to provide some normalcy for pediatric cancer patients and their parents during the most challenging time of their lives.

“We spend a lot of time telling our children with cancer you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you can’t go to the birthday party or the football game,” she said. “They should at least be able to go to school and be with their peers and who better than other children who are on the same journey they are.”

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday 25 years to the day Massolio’s 9-year-old son Jay passed away from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“My son lost his battle six months into treatment and it really resonated with me that all he wanted to do was go to school,” Massolio said.

As for Laurel, she is now in remission and has transitioned into her neighborhood elementary school.

“She loves it,” her dad said. “She took to it like a duck to water so we’re really pleased.”

Students at the 1Voice Academy co-enroll there and in their neighborhood school with an IEP. The 1Voice Foundation worked closely with the Hillsborough County School Board for the academy to become fully accredited.