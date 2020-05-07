‘We still need to be diligent moving forward’: Tampa doctor cautiously ready to return to normal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the coronavirus pandemic first started, Dr. Jessica Stine told News Channel 8 she was scared. Scared she would contract the virus and concerned her patients would.

Stine is a gynecological oncologist in Tampa who has continued to treat her cancer patients during this outbreak.

News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible checked back in with her one month after their first interview to see how things have changed.

“Just like everyone else we’re getting anxious to see our families and figure out how we can maintain social distancing but also go back to a more normal way of life,” Stine said.

She is concerned, with phase one of Florida’s plan to re-open, people might become lax and we could see a new peak in COVID cases.

“It’s very easy to become complacent because you’ve been cooped up for so long,” she said.

The coronavirus recently hit Stine hard personally. She lost a friend and former colleague to complications of COVID-19.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves was one of Stine’s attending physician when she was in residency in Miami.

“We’re all a pretty close-knit family of providers. You hear the stories, you hear of your colleagues getting sick, you hear of your colleagues passing away and it makes it that much more real,” Stine said.

She does not think we are out of the woods yet. And for those who say the lockdown wasn’t necessary in the first place, she disagrees.

“Coronavirus is not another flu virus. It is a virus we don’t have immunity to and I think we still need to be diligent moving forward and not let our guard down or else we might see that spike that we so dreaded before,” she said.

