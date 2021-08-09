‘We need to protect each other’: Hillsborough Co. schools ask students to mask up, some parents opt-out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s largest school district begins the new year on Tuesday amid new COVID-19 rules.

Students in Hillsborough County must abide by a new requirement to wear masks unless they opt-out through official paperwork signed by a parent.

With a new year on the horizon, the district has one goal for staff and students: Keep everyone healthy.

“I think as a community we can really try to protect each other, wear a mask if we can, if that’s something your family wants to do and get your vaccination, that’s really the most important thing,” said district spokesperson, Erin Maloney.

After the paperwork was sent out on Saturday, parents began responding.

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, if you wish to opt out your child, you must fill out a form, which can be found online. The only parents who should fill out the form are those who do not want their child to wear a mask. Parents must fill out a form for each child.

“Right now, we have about 16,100 families who have filled out that form, which means their student does not have to wear a mask for the next month or so,” Maloney said.

To put those numbers in perspective, that’s just over 16,000 out of 185,000 students.

The district describes the current COVID crisis as a “fluid” situation and says parents also have the option to change their minds once the school year begins.

If they choose to fill out the form after classes begin, they can do so.

Maloney told 8 On Your Side, “We want to make sure that families have a choice to fill out that form throughout the next month or so, so they can always put that in writing again and we can always put that in a database at their school, so they’ll know.”

If students forget their masks, face coverings will be provided on campuses throughout Hillsborough County.

In addition, hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout schools.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis sent out the following message to parents over the weekend regarding masks: