‘We have more openings than we’ve ever had before’: Hillsborough Co. in need 1,000+ substitute teachers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Right now, there is a major need for substitute teachers in Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Kelly Services hires all the substitutes for HCPS and tells 8 On Your Side they have just under two thousand people in their substitute pool ready to fill in if needed.

“But that is not enough to cover what we are experiencing right now. We have more openings than we have ever had before,” said Cheryl Courier, Vice President and Practice Leader for the Southeast Region of Kelly Services.

Courier said the shortage is due in large part because of the pandemic and they are looking to hire more than one thousand substitutes just for HCPS.

“When a regular teacher is out we try to have a ratio of availably of about three substitute teachers to pick up that and we are not at that point any longer. We want to double the pool,” added Courier.

8 On Your Side spoke with Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association about the shortage of substitutes. The president of HCTA said the need is dire.

“Quite frankly it’s as bad as I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been in Hillsborough County for 30 years,” said Rob Kriete, President of Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

But it’s not just happening in Hillsborough County, school districts across the state and country are experiencing the same issue.

“We need 1000 here, I’m sure they need more than that in Miami or more than that in Broward,” added Kriete.

Kelly Services is constantly looking to hire substitute teachers for HCPS. For more information about requirements and how to apply, you can click here.