TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.

On Jan. 3, deputies responded to a neighborhood off Fulmar Drive in the Greater Northdale area. A concerned caller told them the pig was running loose through neighbors’ yards and was even spotted in the street.

Neighbors told deputies the pig was extremely friendly and was likely someone’s pet. Deputy Chad Berona and Deputy Austin Dale tracked down the hiding pig – who they later learned was named Princesa – and gave her a few pets before scooping her up.

Body camera footage showed Deputy Berona carrying the squealing, squirming suspect to the patrol vehicle. He lowered her into the bed of the pickup while Deputy Dale took photos to document the unusual “arrest”.

“We got one pig in custody,” Deputy Dale joked after Princesa was safely inside. It wasn’t long before deputies found the pig’s owner.

“It feels really good to be able to find the owner that quickly,” Deputy Berona said. “And to see the joy in getting reunited with her pet.”