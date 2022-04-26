TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – United States military veterans, retired veterans and three guests can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from now through July 10.

Busch Gardens’ “Waves of Honor” program provides veterans one complimentary single-day ticket, plus three complimentary tickets for guests.

Registration for tickets ends May 15. Veterans must verify their military status through ID.me.

The offer is redeemable by clicking the “log in” button on the Busch Gardens ticket website. The offer is not valid at park gates.

Veterans can also take advantage of other discounts, available for purchase through May 15 and valid through July 10

Six 50%-off single-park tickets

All-Day Dining Deal 4-pack for $150

$20 t-shirt available to be purchased online and picked up at a designated gift shop on the date of your visit

Active duty military can also participate in the Waves of Honor program and receive one complimentary admission per year to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place. As many as three direct dependents are included in the offer. Those interested must verify their active status.