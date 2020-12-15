Water service impacted in northwest Hillsborough County after water main break

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A water main line was hit during a construction project in the Citrus Park area Tuesday afternoon, impacting water services for many residents and businesses in the area.

The county said a contractor was working on the Citrus Park Roadway Project when they “impacted” a water main line around 4:05 p.m.

The incident has impacted water service for many customers in northwest Hillsborough County.

The county has a crew currently working on repairs. Hillsborough County officials said more details will be provided shortly.

Residents in the area have reportedly been alerted that the fix will take 6-10 hours.

