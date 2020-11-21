Water restored at Town N’ Country mobile home park after residents contact 8 On Your Side

TOWN N COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Robinson DeJesus says the past week has literally been hell. He is one of the dozens of residents at the Rocky Creek Village Mobile Home Park that have been without water since the beginning of the week.

“It’s been terrible,” said DeJesus. “So the water went away for a couple of hours, then it came back, then it came back coming out of there brown. “

The park is located on Waters Avenue just east of Sheldon Road in the Town N’ Country area of Hillsborough County. The park’s manager told 8 on Your Side, a water main break caused the issue and workers fixed the pipe, but the repair failed time and time again.

On Friday, the maintenance staff finally got the repair complete and as of about noon, residents had water again. They are still being urged to boil that water until it can be tested next week.

A number of those residents contacted 8 On Your Side to see if something could be done. Daisy Santiago is one of them.

“Horrible. I haven’t been able to shower in a few days. My floors are dirty, they need to be mopped,” said Santiago. “I’ve been doing a little bit of dishes every day.”

Santiago wonders why it took days to repair the problem correctly.

“Work on it faster to repair the problem. I don’t know,” suggested Santiago. “I’ve never heard of a plumbing problem that took a whole week to do. “

Kelly Lindenmeyer’s sister lives in the park. She spent the morning distributing water donated by Walmart to the park residents before the water pressure was restored. She wonders why park management wasn’t providing clean water to those living there.

“So this park has only delivered water to their assisted living patients,” said Lindenmeyer. “And they have completely neglected all of these independent living residents. “

8 On Your Side contacted representatives with Hillsborough County to see if they were aware of the issue. A county spokesperson confirmed that code enforcement officers were aware of the issue and cited the property. They are also monitoring the situation very closely.