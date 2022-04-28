TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Interbay Boulevard is closed after police and the Tampa water departments responded to a water main break late Wednesday night.

It happened at 8200 block of Interbay Boulevard around 11:50 p.m.

Interbay Boulevard will be closed to traffic between South Trask Street and South Shamrock Road while repairs take place. Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes during that time.

Local traffic will still be able to take roads between South Manhattan Avenue and South West Shore Boulevard.

Normal traffic will resume on Monday, according to police.