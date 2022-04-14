TAMPA (WFLA) – A water main break is expected to impact traffic at a main intersection in South Tampa for several days, according to city officials.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Water Department says a water main break immediately shut down parts of West Gandy Boulevard and South Himes Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

South Himes Avenue is fully closed between West Hawthorne Road and West Marlin Avenue. West Gandy Boulevard is completely shut down from South Dale Mabry Highway to South Sherwood Avenue.

City officials say work on the water main break likely won’t be completed until Tuesday evening. Once traffic is back to normal, workers may still need to complete additional work.

Eagle 8 HD flew over the break on Thursday and saw machines tearing up the road to get to the break.

(Eagle 8/WFLA photo)

(Eagle 8/WFLA photo)

(Eagle 8/WFLA photo)

(Eagle 8/WFLA photo)

The spokesperson for the water department is asking drivers to be careful when traveling in the area. Barricades and signs have been put in place to help with traffic.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” the department spokesperson said.