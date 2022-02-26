Water glows neon blue under patrolling Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recently came across an unusual natural phenomenon while patrolling the waters on the Alafia River.

A photo from the sheriff’s office shows the water immediately behind the boat glowing light blue despite the time of day likely being after dusk.

The natural phenomenon is known as bioluminescence – the emission of light from living organisms as the result of internal, typically oxidative chemical reactions, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Algae blooms of plankton are usually the source of the bioluminescent water, according to good living. The waters will glow when disturbed by breaking waving, splashing fish, or boats. Algae bloom events are typically caused by calm and warm sea conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss