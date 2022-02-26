Water glows neon blue under patrolling Hillsborough deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recently came across an unusual natural phenomenon while patrolling the waters on the Alafia River.

A photo from the sheriff’s office shows the water immediately behind the boat glowing light blue despite the time of day likely being after dusk.

The natural phenomenon is known as bioluminescence – the emission of light from living organisms as the result of internal, typically oxidative chemical reactions, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Algae blooms of plankton are usually the source of the bioluminescent water, according to good living. The waters will glow when disturbed by breaking waving, splashing fish, or boats. Algae bloom events are typically caused by calm and warm sea conditions.