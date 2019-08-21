Water found in gas pumps at Tampa gas station

TAMPA (WFLA) – Several people are left without their cars after getting bad gas at a Bay Area fill-up station.

The gas Circle K gas station at 4015 South West Shore Boulevard in Tampa is allowing people to fill up, but only with premium. This, after bagging their pumps earlier Tuesday when customers started coming back to complain about what was in their fuel.

Filling up at the Circle K in South Tampa was the start of a bad day for Valerie Divecchio.

“Left, got half a mile up Westshore, and my car completely died on the side of the road and I had to get it towed to an auto body shop,” says Divecchio about her purchase on Monday.

She waited for two hours for a tow truck. She was shocked to hear her mechanic’s diagnosis.

“They told me I wasn’t the first one to have their car towed to their shop that day. That they had several others,” says Divecchio.

Her gas tank had water in it. The Circle K clerk already knew why she went back.

“I was like, so this has been happening a lot? She said, ‘I’ve been fielding calls all day,'” says Divecchio.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Florida Department of Agriculture where they confirmed water was in the unleaded fuel at this Circle K. The inspector issued a “Stop Sale Order” until repairs are made and inspected again.

We went to the Circle K looking to get answers for Divecchio and other customers. We were told a manager would not be there until the next day.

We called Circle K headquarters several times, and left messages. We have yet to hear back.

“It’s very upsetting. It’s very frustrating. I don’t have a car to get to work,” says Divecchio.

Someone from Circle K has reached out to Divecchio and she was told they would be reaching out to her again.

In the meantime, this Circle K has notices posted saying they are not selling unleaded fuel, but customers can fill up with premium for the regular unleaded price.