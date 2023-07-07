TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had to use a PIT maneuver early Friday morning to end a chase on I-275 that reached estimated speeds of more than 100 mph.

A Dodge SUV allegedly entered I-4 at a high speed from I-75 at about 4:30 a.m. and “began working aggressively through traffic,” troopers said.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Michael Miguel Cruz-Salas, used an access road for US 92/US 301 to get ahead of the trooper who attempted to overtake the SUV on the interstate, according to a criminal report.

Cruz-Salas then allegedly used the exit to I-275 and headed north, troopers said. The officer activated his emergency lights but the driver didn’t stop.

Dashcam video released by Florida Highway Patrol showed the SUV slow down and then speed up again. The trooper pulled up next to the SUV to make the driver aware he was trying to pull him over.

The SUV passed the trooper’s vehicle and attempted to take the exit for State Road 580 when the trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to troopers.

Troopers searched the SUV and found two baggies with suspected marijuana, according to the report.

Cruz-Salas didn’t provide his full name to troopers at the scene, but they were able to identify him, according to the report. Cruz-Salas reportedly didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Cruz-Salas said he was injured during the incident, so he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated before being sent to jail, troopers said.

Cruz-Salas was charged with delivery of cannabis (possess over 20g), reckless driving, fleeing to elude at a high speed, and no valid driver’s license, troopers said.