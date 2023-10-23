TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police found a stolen car suspect earlier this month hiding out in a tree, according to a Friday Facebook post from the Tampa Police Department.

Police attempted to stop a car on I-275 that was stolen in Polk County, according to police. The suspected driver got out of the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Police released a five-minute video of the situation in the Facebook post. The video in the post from the helicopter is timestamped for Oct. 13.

The Tampa Police Department Aviation Unit eventually found the suspect hiding in one of the trees, according to the post.

“Hanging out in trees is for the birds…and suspects,” the department said in the post.

The suspect was taken into custody by those on the ground and was charged with fleeing to elude and resisting an officer without violence.