TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from an Aug. 5, 2022 incident where a baby was found inside an abandoned stolen car.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Siesta Court after a woman reported her car was stolen with her 11-month-old daughter inside. The car was found about half an hour later at the intersection of N Jamaica Street and W Wilder Avenue.

Body camera footage shows officers hopping a chain link fence to reach the car, which was turned off and sitting in the sun.

Officers said the baby was lethargic and overheated, so they rushed her to a patrol car and gave her a cold compress and some water to cool her down. Paramedics took her to the hospital to get checked out and she was reunited with her mother.

Medical staff told Tampa police the baby would have died if left inside the car for much longer. She made a full recovery from the incident.

The Tampa Police Department recognized Officer Steven Zawacki, Officer Martin Pollak, Officer Anthony Hardesty, and Officer Landon Harsin with a Life Saving Award during the department’s inaugural First Quarter Awards Ceremony on January 19.

You can watch body camera footage of the incident in the video player above.