TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested two days after his birthday when he led authorities on a chase through the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 24-year-old Daquann Stephens was pulled over by the Tampa police Sunday around 7:55 p.m., but fled north on I-75 into Pasco County as the Tampa PD aviation unit followed overhead.

When Stephens crossed into Hernando County, he was intercepted by two FHP troopers who were staged along I-75.

As Stephens’ SUV exited onto SR-50, Trooper Ramos, who was leading the chase, attempted a traffic stop, but failed. Stephens then fled into Sumter County, made a U-turn, then headed back for I-75 north.

As his vehicle entered the on-ramp, a PIT maneuver was attempted with no success.

(Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

Upon exiting I-75 at SR-44, Stephens veered into the parking lot of Pilot Travel Center and became blocked in. He was arrested without further incident.

Stephens was booked into the Sumter County Jail on fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, and a battery domestic violence warrant out of Hillsborough County.