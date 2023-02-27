TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man took on a car fire by himself Monday morning after it caught ablaze in a residential neighborhood.

Eagle 8 spotted the man, whose identity is not yet known, hosing down a flaming car in front of a house on Keyes Avenue.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Shortly after the man began hosing the car down, another man came up with a fire extinguisher to help.

Eventually, the man stopped trying to douse the fire himself. However, firefighters arrived shortly afterward with their own hose to finish it off.

This is a developing story. Check back for information.