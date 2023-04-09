TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a fire after an abandoned building caught flames early Sunday.

According to TFR, crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of E. Fowler Avenue around 4:40 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, rescue crews were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of the abandoned building. As crews worked to put out the blaze, they began working from inside the building but had to evacuate due to heavy fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions.

After evacuating the building, a second alarm was declared, bringing in additional firefighters to battle the flames.

TFR said crews battled the fire for about 45 minutes before they were able to bring the blaze under control. Authorities said there were no reported injuries among civilians or firefighters during the fire.

According to officials, Tampa Fire Marshal Office investigators will be investigating to determine the cause of the fire.