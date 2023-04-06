TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An auto upholstery business in Tampa caught fire on Wednesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews were called to Ernie’s Custom Seat Covers on E. Hillsborough Ave. just before 10 p.m., according to a media release from the fire department.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the business when they arrived. They tried to tamp down the blaze from inside the building, but the fire continued to spread.

The incident was declared a second alarm fire after crews evacuated the building. More firefighters arrived, knocking down the flames in about 25 minutes, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

No one was hurt in the fire. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office are working to figure out what caused the building to go up in flames.