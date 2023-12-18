PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7th Grader in Plant City was surprised Monday when his brother, who is a soldier, reunited with him in class at Marshall Middle School.

Eli’s brother, Ethan, has been in Arizona for training since August, and returned home earlier than expected for the holidays.

Ethan surprised Eli on his birthday. The two are very close and Eli has been missing his brother.

Ethan also attended Marshall Middle School, and their mother is a school district employee. Both their mother and father were there for the reunion. Both parents are veterans.