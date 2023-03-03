TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Retiring Tampa Police Officer Darla Portman gave an emotional last radio call Thursday after serving the Tampa community for over 20 years.

According to a Facebook post from Tampa Police Department, “Officer Portman has served the City of Tampa in many roles including field training officer and President of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

“For 20 years, you have stood proudly on the thin blue line, dedicating yourself to making the City of Tampa safer for residents and visitors alike,” a TPD employee can be heard reading during Portman’s final radio call. “You have improved the quality of life for countless residents who have not forgotten the kindness and compassion you projected.”

“On behalf of a grateful city and a proud department, we thank you Master Pollice Officer Darla Portman,” the employee added. “Congratulations on your retirement and we wish you well in the next chapter.”

“I appreciate my time here for the last 20 years,” Portman said, “and I appreciate all my brothers and sisters that had my back.”