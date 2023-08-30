TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tampa continues to feel the impacts of Hurricane Idalia, WFLA’s Drone 8 flew over Bayshore Blvd. to capture some of the flooding.

The footage showed water spilling over the sea wall and onto the sidewalks. The streets were filled with murky water as residents watched the Gulf inch eerily close to their homes.

Due to the flooding making it impossible to drive, some people took to kayaks to navigate the flood waters. People were seen standing on the edge of their yards, peering out into what was once sidewalks.

Tampa avoided a direct hit from Idalia, however, the hurricane’s storm surge is the main concern for residents as flooding continues to shut down roadways and bridges, causing unsafe driving conditions.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach on Wednesday morning. The NHC said Idalia is bringing catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds to Florida’s Big Bend.

Emergency officials are telling residents to keep off the roads and stay hunkered down until storm conditions subside.