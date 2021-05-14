WATCH: Military mom surprises son, brother at Tampa Heights Elementary after 6-month deployment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two young boys in Tampa received a heartwarming surprise Thursday during what they thought was going to be an interview about their new school.

When news crews showed up at Tampa Heights Elementary on Thursday to speak with him, first-grader Jewelz Williams thought he was going to be asked about how much he liked his new school. What he didn’t realize was the cameras were rolling to capture something far more special.

The interview about his school ended abruptly when he noticed his mom, Eboni Bailey, walk outside to greet him. Bailey had been waiting to surprise her son after spending six months overseas serving in the Air Force.

Jewelz gasped and yelled “Mommy!” before quickly running over to throw his arms around his mom for a giant hug.

Bailey also reunited with her little brother Andre, who is a Tampa Heights student as well. Andre was quick to join in the emotional moment and jump on his sister for a hug too.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Bailey said. “Words can’t describe how much. I’m happy.”

She said it was tough being away from her family but felt it was the right time to serve her country.