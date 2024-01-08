TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it looking for a man who broke into and stole from a local coffee shop Sunday morning.

According to detectives, the burglary happened at about 1 a.m. at Corona Coffee on 9307 North Nebraska Avenue.

Police said the burglar — described as “a black or Hispanic male, approximately 40-50 years old, with short black hair and facial hair that resembles a goatee” — used a brick or rock to smash his way through the glass front door.

Surveillance video then showed the man taking money out of the register before jumping back over the counter, with his face visible.

If you know who this man is, call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.

