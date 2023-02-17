TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was seen robbing a Mobil gas station early Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the robbery happened at the station 10002 N. Florida Ave at about 7 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the suspect enter the business and chase the employee before dragging the worker behind the counter.

Police said the man demanded money and left. The employee was not injured.

According to police, the man was wearing “a ‘Kodak’ hooded sweatshirt, fluorescent green gloves, black joggers, black shoes, and a black Covid mask.”

He was seen walking west on Linebaugh Avenue after the robbery.

If you know who this man is, call police at 813-231-6130, sending a tip via TIP411, or downloading and using the TampaPD app.