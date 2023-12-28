HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man might have felt the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve when he decided to make his own version of snow angels while hiding from Hillsborough County deputies.

It all started when a deputy responded to a crash on East Bearss Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, decided to run away from the crash and into a nearby construction site.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit captured Reyes Rios hiding from deputies and making “dirt angels.”

Moments later, the video shows Reyes Rios hopping over a construction site fence, where he was met by three deputies and a K-9.

Reyes Rios was arrested and now faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, and trespassing on a construction site.

“Thanks to our Aviation Unit, who didn’t see a big jolly man in red on Christmas Eve but instead found the man playing in dirt,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.