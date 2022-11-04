TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.

A driver who witnessed the incident told News Channel 8 that traffic had been stopped on a part of I-4 in Plant City as people tried to catch a dog that had gotten loose.

A camera feed from the Florida Department of Transportation positioned east of Son Keen Road showed traffic blocked in both lanes at around 11 a.m.

The feed also showed what appeared to be people chasing the dog until they finally managed to get it into a vehicle.

Once the dog was secured, traffic slowly began to flow once again.