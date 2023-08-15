TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 80-year-old man with dementia who did not return to his senior living facility in Lutz is safe thanks to the quick actions of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Angel Senior Living center in Lutz Tuesday around 3 a.m. after an employee said one of their seniors had left their facility and had yet to return.

Within five minutes, deputies were at the scene to meet with staff while the aviation unit made its way to the area.

Using a thermal imaging camera, HCSO’s aviation unit spotted the 80-year-old lying down in a nearby marshy area.

The deputies on the ground rushed over to help the man to his feet, and back to the facility.

“This is a testament to the compassion and efficiency of teamHCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our commitment to protecting every life knows no bounds, and this teamwork exemplifies that. Seeing the synchronized efforts of our aviation unit and patrol deputies makes me proud.”

No charges were filed for anyone involved.