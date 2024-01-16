TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars after attempting to elude officers in Tampa early Monday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office K-9 deputies and the county’s Aviation Unit were dispatched to help deputies in the Tampa area around 1:08 a.m. after a wanted suspect tried to avoid an arrest.

According to HCSO, the suspect, Pedro Cuevas Machado, 27, attempted to jump a fence to escape handcuffs. With all units working together, patrol deputies were able to locate Machado hiding on the back porch of a nearby home.

As authorities arrested Machado, they discovered stolen car keys during the search. In addition to warrant charges, HCSO said Machado is also facing grand theft motor vehicle and resisting an officer without violence charges.

“Our K9 deputies, Aviation Unit, and patrol deputies form an unyielding force against those who defy the law and their efforts showcase the strength of #teamHCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This criminal thought he could avoid the consequences of his actions, but our deputies’ relentless commitment to protecting community ensures that justice prevails.”