WATCH: Hillsborough County officials host bi-weekly EPG meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is holding its biweekly meeting.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.

Throughout the meeting, the group will receive updates from the Hillsborough County Emergency Management director, the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough County director, as well as a Tampa General Hospital health care system report.

The group is also expected to discuss the mask mandate that was put in place on June 22 and possibly amend the punishments business owners now face if an individual is not wearing a mask.

