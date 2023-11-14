Video courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man after he fled a crash scene on Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 11:45 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a black pickup truck that fled south on 78th Street before crashing at Rideout Road.

When deputies located the vehicle, it was empty. Then, a few moments later, the HCSO Aviation Unit spotted a man who matched the pickup truck driver’s description “walking rapidly” on 78th Street.

After spotting the man, deputies apprehended and eventually arrested Juan Pedrosa, 26, when it was determined that he was the driver of the crashed truck.

“It is never a good idea to leave the scene of a crash,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our deputies will find you, and it will go worse for you when charged for your crimes. Do the right thing. Don’t run.”

Pedrosa is now faced with several charges, including fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.