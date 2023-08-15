HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies successfully stopped a driver who was fleeing from a crash and a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

A sheriff’s office helicopter was assisting deputies at about 1:35 a.m. who were looking for a black Nissan Altima that was involved in a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video from the helicopter shows the deputies use a PIT maneuver after deploying stop sticks in the area of West Busch Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway.

“This suspect’s luck ran out when our brave deputies swiftly took control of this situation and apprehended the driver,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Their commitment to safeguarding our community is truly commendable.”

The car came to a stop in a parking lot and the driver was taken into custody.